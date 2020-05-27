MP Raj Bhavan declared COVID-19 containment zone as 6 test +ve

  • search
    Bhopal, May 27: The district administration of Bhopal on Wednesday declared Madhya Pradesh Raj Bhavan, the residence of the state Governor, as a COVID-19 containment zone after six persons living in the campus tested positive for the infection. District Collector Tarun Pithode issued an order to this effect on Wednesday.

    Raj Bhavan sources said that after the first case of COVID-19 was found at the Raj Bhavan a couple of days back, the sample of Governor Lalji Tadon was also collected for testing. The collector's order said that six COVID-19 cases were found in the employees' quarters inside the Raj Bhavan, which is located under Jahangirabad police station area.

    "It has been declared as a containment area considering these houses as epicentre," the order said. After this area was declared as a containment zone, all the people living in the area should be home-quarantined, besides the stoppage of movement, the order said.

    Meanwhile, talking to PTI, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said that the son of an employee of the Governor's House had tested COVID-19 positive a couple of days back.

    "The employee in question has been living in the campus with his family. Subsequently, other family members of this employee also tested positive for COVID-19. The employee is engaged in the work of cleaning vehicles," he said. Now, the movement in that part of the campus, where the employees' quarters are located, has been stopped and all the residents have been home-quarantined as per the orders, he said.

    The house staff of the governor has been shifted to a guest house on the campus after they tested negative for COVID-19, he said. The sample of the governor was also collected for COVID-19 test, he said, adding that the work of collecting samples of the residents there has been completed and sanitisation work is being carried out regularly as per the protocol. He also said that these COVID-19 infected persons never came in contact with the governor. "Only the house-staff of 6-7 persons, who tested negative and shifted to the guest house, are in contact with the governor," he said. All the guidelines and protocol as per the order of the district administration are being followed, he said.

