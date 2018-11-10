MP polls: Congress manifesto promises Gaushalas; farm loan waiver

Bhopal, Nov 10: The Congress on Saturday released a manifesto for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

The 2018 manifesto -as 'Vachan Patra' as against BJP's 'Jumla Patra', the manifesto was released by top leaders of the Congress including Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Digvijaya Singh.

The manifesto addresses the issues of farmer loans, employment, women security, Vyapam and e-trading scams and several others.

Addressing the reporters Kamalnath said that once the Congress is voted to power in the state, it will take effective measures to eradicate corruption from villages to Bhopal and fight mafia raj. Nath said that a separate committee will be set up comprising journalists and noted lawyers that will tell people how they have been looted by the BJP in the last 15 years.

Nath said that a grant of Rs 2.5 lakh and 450 sq ft plot will be provided to those who are homeless.

He added that the government will waive off farm loans to provide relief to the farmers. Besides, their electricity bill will also be reduced to half.

"We will reduce the electricity bill of farmers by 50%, reduce diesel & petrol prices and open 'Gaushalas' in every Gram Panchayat among other things mentioned in our election manifesto," he further said.

Key announcements

Loan waiver for farmers up to Rs 2 lakhs.

Farmers will have to pay half the electricity bill.

Power bill to be Rs 1 for the first 100 units.

Bonus for almost all the crops, and some vegetables.

Rs 5 per litre bonus for milk.

Right to housing law will be brought. Rs 2.5 lakh grant and 450 sq feet of land for the homeless.

Drug free state.

Promoting Made in Madhya Pradesh goods.

Employment to 1 lakh youth in information technology field.

Rs 10,000 per month wage subsidy to those industrialists who provide fresh employment.

Vyapam will be closed down.

Social security pension to be increased from Rs 300 to Rs 1000.

Free education to girls from school to PhD.

Rs 51,000 for marriage of girls.

Laptop to all students who score 70 per cent in board exam.

Land rights to tribal and Scheduled Castes.

Pension for journalists above 60 of Rs 10,000 per month, for those who have worked for 25 years.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will release its election manifesto 'Sanklap Patar' on Saturday. It will be launched by party president Amit Shah. The manifesto will focus on farmers and youth, state Agriculture Minister Brijmohan Agrawal said.