Bhopal, Nov 24: New equations are taking shape in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh as the state heads for elections on November 28. A group of religious figures led by godman Computer Baba declared support to the Congress, which is seen as a shot in the arm just ahead of the elections.

Upset with the state government's "exploitation" of the Narmada River and its cold shoulder to 'gau raksha', the seers performed a 'parivartan yagna' in Jabalpur on Thursday, led by 'Computer Baba'. They not only announced that they would give five years to the Congress but also criticised Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for backtracking on his promises.

It marks a radical change in the political stand of Swami seers, who had been anointed as a minister of state by the Bharatiya Janata Party government.

"When we can give 15 years to them (the BJP), then we can surely give five years to Congress. If Congress upholds dharma, we will go with them in future or else we will withdraw the support," he said.

Accusing the Shivraj Chouhan government of not fulfilling the promise of building gaushalas, the seers said the state used the SC/ST Act to create a rift in society. "We preach the concept of global village while the government is dividing us on caste lines," they alleged.

While the political ramifications of the protest is yet to be seen, there is no denying that with the Madhya Pradesh polls slated for November 28, the last-minute rebellion from seers does not augur well for the ruling BJP.

In April, the BJP government in the state accorded him the status of Minister of State along with five others by appointing him on a committee for conservation of the river Narmada.

Before that, he had announced a 'yatra' (procession) to expose illegal sand mining in the Narmada.

He resigned in October, accusing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of being a hypocrite and not fulfilling the promises made to him.