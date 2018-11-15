MP polls: Amit Shah lists BJP's welfare work to woo tribals, says Rahul suffering from 'Modi phobia'

Barwani (MP), Nov 15: BJP chief Amit Shah reached out to tribals in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Thursday and informed them about the several welfare measures being taken by the party-led governments at the Centre and in the state.

Speaking at a rally in Barwani, which comprises four tribal-dominated assembly seats, scheduled to go to polls along with the rest of the state on November 28, Shah also criticised Rahul Gandhi, saying the Congress chief was "suffering from Modi phobia". He claimed Gandhi's speeches were leading to confusion that the Congress chief was addressing BJP rallies as he was referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi more than his party's colleagues and leaders.

"Rahul is chanting, Modi, Modi across the country and is suffering from Modi phobia. I heard a speech of Rahul baba, where, instead of speaking anything good or worthwhile, he chanted Modi, Modi," Shah told the crowd. He claimed the Congress had done no good for tribals but the BJP sanctioned the Indore-Manmad rail route for them. He said Modi, in his first speech after becoming prime minister, had said his government would be of tribals. "Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had opened a separate Tribal Welfare Ministry, which the Congress couldn't do before," Shah said. He alleged that former prime minister Manmohan Singh had said that minorities have a right over the country's resources but Modi had said tribals and the poor have control over the nation's resources. "Modiji has provided smoke-free stoves (LPG connections) to 5.5 crore tribal and poor women," he claimed, adding that the Centre was running 129 schemes for the poor and has taken a lead in giving land to tribals under the Forest Rights Act.

At an election rally on Wednesday in Bhilai in Chhattisgarh, where the second and final phase of polling would be held on November 20, Gandhi had accused Modi of being arrogant and said India cannot be run by a single person or a party.

The Congress chief had said the prime minister "doesn't understand that India has progressed due to the sweat and blood of the common man". He had urged the crowd at his rally to ask Modi, when he visits them, about the promises he made to people in 2014 after being elected.

"He (Rahul) is suffering from Modi phobia. This is not his fault given that throughout the length and breadth (of the country), the public is chanting Modi, Modi," Shah responded Thursday. "Rahul Baba is throwing questions to Modi ji and seeking account of his four-and-a-half-year-old government. Instead, (he should) give an account of the work of 60 years of your four generations."

Referring to former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh, the BJP president said during the rule of "bantadhar" (spoiler), there were no roads and electricity in the state. On the other hand, Shah claimed, the BJP government under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has turned MP from a BIMARU (laggard) state to a developed one.

PTI