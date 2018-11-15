  • search

MP Polls 2018: Smriti Irani says Congress considers women as just ornament

    Bhopal, Nov 15: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday took a swipe at Congress saying that the party disrespected women and considered them only as an object.

    While addressing a gathering in Bhopal's Ibrahim Ganj, Irani said, "On 28th when you'll vote for BJP, you'll vote against a Congress that considers women as just an ornament. The vote will be against the culture of Congress that makes low-level remarks against women."

    On Wednesday, the BJP expelled at least 53 candidates in Madhya Pradesh who had refused to withdraw their nominations before the deadline was over.

    The BJP has released three lists of the candidates till now for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2018. On the other hand, the Congress has announced a total of 213 candidates for the Assembly polls in the state. The party had announced its first list on November 3.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 15, 2018, 23:24 [IST]
