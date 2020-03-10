MP Crisis: 22 MLAs including 6 ministers close to Scindia resign, seek protection

Bhopal, Mar 10: The 15-month-old Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh was pushed to the brink on Tuesday with 22 MLAs including six ministers who are said to be close to Scindia submitted their resignation to Governor Lalji Tandon via email.

The development comes minutes after Scindia resigned from the Congress in Delhi saying it was now time for him to move on. He was promptly expelled from the Congress by party president Sonia Gandhi.

The MLAs who are presently staying at a Bengaluru resort sought protection and police escort by writing to the Karnataka DGP after submitting their resignation.

While 19 MLAs, most of them believed to be loyal to expelled party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, have sent their resignation letters via e-mail to Raj Bhavan.

"We have received resignations of 19 MLAs through e-mails with attachments," a Raj Bhawan official told PTI. Meanwhile, Congress MLA from Sumawali, Adal Singh Kansana has resigned as member of the legislative assembly.

Following the suit, Congress MLA from Sumawali (Morena), Adal Singh Kansana has tendered his resignation as member of legislative Assembly.

The Congress produced a copy of Bisahulal Singh's resignation letter which he submitted to the speaker.

Former chief minister and senior BJP leader later announced that Singh (65) has joined the BJP.

The current effective strength of the House is 228 with two seats vacant.

However, in case of resignation by the 20 MLAs, the strength of the Assembly will be 208 and the magic number required to prove majority will be 105. The BJP has 107 MLAs.

The Kamal Nath government is supported by two legislators of the BSP, one of the SP one and four Independents.

Assuming that these legislators continue to support the Kamal Nath government in the changing political scenario, the tally of the Congress and its allies will be maximum 101 MLAs, still four short of the halfway mark.

with PTI inputs