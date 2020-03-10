  • search
Trending Jyotiraditya Scindia Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    MP political crisis deepens as 20 rebel MLAs loyal to Scindia quit Congress

    By
    |

    Bhopal, Mar 10: The 15-month-old Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh was pushed to the brink on Tuesday with 19 MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia camping in Bengaluru sending their resignations to Raj Bhavan. Reportedly, another MLA has handed over the resignation letter.

    The development comes minutes after Scindia resigned from the Congress in Delhi saying it was now time for him to move on. He was promptly expelled from the Congress by party president Sonia Gandhi.

    MP political crisis deepens as 20 rebel MLAs loyal to Scindia quit Congress
    Image courtesy: Twitter

    While 19 MLAs, most of them believed to be loyal to expelled party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, have sent their resignation letters via e-mail to Raj Bhavan, Bisahulal Singh submitted his resignation letter as an MLA to the Assembly speaker.

    "We have received resignations of 19 MLAs through e-mails with attachments," a Raj Bhawan official told PTI.

    The Congress produced a copy of Bisahulal Singh's resignation letter which he submitted to the speaker.

    Former chief minister and senior BJP leader later announced that Singh (65) has joined the BJP.

    Madhya Pradesh crisis: Floor test likely on March 16 and here are the numbers

    The current effective strength of the House is 228 with two seats vacant.

    However, in case of resignation by the 20 MLAs, the strength of the Assembly will be 208 and the magic number required to prove majority will be 105. The BJP has 107 MLAs.

    The Kamal Nath government is supported by two legislators of the BSP, one of the SP one and four Independents.

    Writing was on the wall: Why Scindia decided to quit the Congress

    Assuming that these legislators continue to support the Kamal Nath government in the changing political scenario, the tally of the Congress and its allies will be maximum 101 MLAs, still four short of the halfway mark.

    with PTI inputs

    More RESIGNATION News

    Read more about:

    resignation jyotiraditya scindia madhya pradesh raj bhavan

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X