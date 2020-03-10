  • search
Trending Jyotiraditya Scindia Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    MP political crisis deepens as 20 rebel MLAs loyal to Scindia quit Congress

    By
    |

    Bhopal, Mar 10: The 15-month-old Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh was pushed to the brink on Tuesday with 19 MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia camping in Bengaluru sending their resignations to Raj Bhavan. Reportedly, another MLA has handed over the resignation letter.

    The development comes minutes after Scindia resigned from the Congress in Delhi saying it was now time for him to move on. He was promptly expelled from the Congress by party president Sonia Gandhi.

    MP political crisis deepens as 20 rebel MLAs loyal to Scindia quit Congress
    Image courtesy: Twitter

    "We have received resignations of 14 MLAs through two e-mails with attachments," a Raj Bhavan official told PTI.

    In case the six MLAs decide to follow the suit of Scindia, the number of the Congress legislators in the 230-member House will come down by 20 (including the 14 MLAs who have sent their resignation letters to Raj Bhavan) to 94 from the current 114.

    Madhya Pradesh crisis: Floor test likely on March 16 and here are the numbers

    The current effective strength of the House is 228 with two seats vacant.

    However, in case of resignation by the 20 MLAs, the strength of the Assembly will be 208 and the magic number required to prove majority will be 105. The BJP has 107 MLAs.

    The Kamal Nath government is supported by two legislators of the BSP, one of the SP one and four Independents.

    Writing was on the wall: Why Scindia decided to quit the Congress

    Assuming that these legislators continue to support the Kamal Nath government in the changing political scenario, the tally of the Congress and its allies will be maximum 101 MLAs, still four short of the halfway mark.

    with PTI inputs

    More RESIGNATION News

    Read more about:

    resignation jyotiraditya scindia madhya pradesh raj bhavan

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 14:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 10, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X