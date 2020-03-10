MP political crisis deepens as 20 rebel MLAs loyal to Scindia quit Congress

Bhopal, Mar 10: The 15-month-old Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh was pushed to the brink on Tuesday with 19 MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia camping in Bengaluru sending their resignations to Raj Bhavan. Reportedly, another MLA has handed over the resignation letter.

The development comes minutes after Scindia resigned from the Congress in Delhi saying it was now time for him to move on. He was promptly expelled from the Congress by party president Sonia Gandhi.

"We have received resignations of 14 MLAs through two e-mails with attachments," a Raj Bhavan official told PTI.

In case the six MLAs decide to follow the suit of Scindia, the number of the Congress legislators in the 230-member House will come down by 20 (including the 14 MLAs who have sent their resignation letters to Raj Bhavan) to 94 from the current 114.

The current effective strength of the House is 228 with two seats vacant.

However, in case of resignation by the 20 MLAs, the strength of the Assembly will be 208 and the magic number required to prove majority will be 105. The BJP has 107 MLAs.

The Kamal Nath government is supported by two legislators of the BSP, one of the SP one and four Independents.

Assuming that these legislators continue to support the Kamal Nath government in the changing political scenario, the tally of the Congress and its allies will be maximum 101 MLAs, still four short of the halfway mark.

