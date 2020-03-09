  • search
    MP political crisies worsens, 17 pro-Jyotiraditya Scindia MLAs fly out to Bengaluru

    Bengaluru, Mar 09: The political turmoil worsen in Madhya Pradesh, the Kamal Nath-led Congress government is teetering on the edge and sulking party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia seems to be at the core of the crisis.

    Reportedly, 17 Congress MLAs owing allegiance to the former MP including six ministers have flown to BJP-ruled Karnataka in chartered flight.

    They have reportedly gone to Bengaluru. It has been in reports as the go-to destination for rebel Congress MLAs and others apparently ready to switch loyalties, plunging the 15-month Kamal Nath government into a crisis.

    However some reports says, Scindia, once close to the Gandhis, is at present in Delhi and the Congress is trying to negotiate a compromise but a solution seems unlikely at the moment.

    The turf war between the MP CM and Scindia is not hidden to the state, with the two having locked horns in public last month.

    Earlier, Scindia had threatened to take to the streets if his party's government in the state failed to meet the demands of protesting guest teachers, and Nath virtually dared him to follow through.

    Scindia will reportedly reach Bhopal with Nath by Monday evening.

    The development occurs a day the MP CM met Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi and discussed cabinet expansion as well as the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

    Story first published: Monday, March 9, 2020, 19:07 [IST]
