    MP: 'No webcasting during counting of votes', says Chief Electoral Officer

    Bhopal, Dec 10: The Chief Electoral Officer on Monday has directed that there will be no webcasting during the counting of votes. He has also directed that Wifi will not be used in the counting hall and CCTV cameras will be installed.

    

    The election to the Madhya Pradesh assembly was held on November 28. The voter turnout recorded was 74.61 as compared to 72.13 per cent recorded in 2013. Voting took place for 227 assembly seats. The Madhya Pradesh assembly election results be declared on December 11 along with four other states Mizoram, Rajasthan, Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

    The counting of the votes will begin at 8 am. Early trends of the leading and trailing parties are expected to come in around 11 am.

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders in the Madhya Pradesh assembly election 2018.

