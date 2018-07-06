  • search

MP NEET Counselling 2018: First allotment result postponed by DME, Bhopal

    New Delhi, July 6: The Department of Medical Education, Government of Madhya Pradesh has postponed the declaration of first allotment list for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in the state.

    MP NEET Counselling 2018: First allotment result postponed by DME, Bhopal

    The allotment result was earlier supposed to be declared on July 4. The list will now be released on July 8 2018. The release of allotment result has been deferred in light of the Supreme Court order dated July 3, 2018. In compliance with the Supreme Court order, the number of seats available for counselling at private colleges has reduced. DME has also released the number of seats available for R.K.D.F. Medical College candidates at private medical colleges.

    As per the revised schedule, now the first allotment list will be released on July 8, 2018 and students would be required to report at the allotted colleges between July 9 to July 16, 2018.

    The vacant seats for second round counselling will be published on July 23 and the choice filling process for second round will begin on July 24.

    The counselling schedule for 150 seats for R.K.D.F. Medical College has also been released. The registration, choice-filling and locking process will begin today and end on July 9, 2018 at 12:00 midnight. The allotment result will be released on July 11, 2018.

    Story first published: Friday, July 6, 2018, 8:11 [IST]
