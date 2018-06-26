MP lawyers to abstain from work today

Lawyers in Madhya Pradesh would stay away from judicial work today to protest the alleged attack on five members of the fraternity in Sagar district, the state Bar Council said.

Bar Council members Radhelal Gupta and R K Singh told reporters in Jabalpur that about a dozen persons had attacked Gwalior Bar Association president Anil Mishra and four other lawyers near Malthone when they were returning to Gwalior from Jabalpur last night.

Mishra and Singh said that the lawyers were injured seriously in the incident.

The state bar council has demanded that attackers be arrested without delay.

In Indore, Bar Council member Sunil Gupta said lawyers will not participate in judicial work in protest against the attack.

The protest is likely to affect the functioning of the High Court and its benches, all the district courts and other lower courts.

