MP: Journalist investigating sand mafia crushed to death by speeding dumper

A 35-year-old journalist Sandeep Sharma investigative journalist who was probing possible links between the sand mafia and police officials was run over by a dumper in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind on Monday morning. He had earlier complained t police about a threat to his life.

MP: Journalist investigating sand mafia in Bhind killed by speeding dumper

Sandeep Sharma, a journalist with a national news channel, was on a motorcycle when a dumper behind him suddenly veered to the left - crushing Sharma instantly.

The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera which raises suspicion that Sharma may, in fact, have been murdered as the manner in which the dumpster swayed appears suspicious. The accident took place near the Kotwali police station.

Meanwhile, the district SP has constituted a SIT (Special Investigation Team) to probe the matter.

