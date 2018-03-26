MP: Journalist investigating sand mafia crushed to death by speeding dumper

A 35-year-old journalist Sandeep Sharma investigative journalist who was probing possible links between the sand mafia and police officials was run over by a dumper in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind on Monday morning. He had earlier complained t police about a threat to his life.

Sandeep Sharma, a journalist with a national news channel, was on a motorcycle when a dumper behind him suddenly veered to the left - crushing Sharma instantly.

#WATCH:Chilling CCTV footage of moment when Journalist Sandeep Sharma was run over by a truck in Bhind. He had been reporting on the sand mafia and had earlier complained to Police about threat to his life. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/LZxNuTLyap — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2018

The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera which raises suspicion that Sharma may, in fact, have been murdered as the manner in which the dumpster swayed appears suspicious. The accident took place near the Kotwali police station.

Meanwhile, the district SP has constituted a SIT (Special Investigation Team) to probe the matter.

OneIndia News

