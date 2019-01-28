  • search
    MP HTET 2018 admit card released

    New Delhi, Jan 28: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MP PEB) has released the admit card for the high school teacher eligibility test (HTET) on its official website.

    The exam will begin from February 1, 2019 (Friday) and last till February 11, 2019. The first exam will be of Geography and the last of Urdu.

    The exam will be conducted in two shifts, morning and afternoon. The morning shift will begin at 9:30 am and will end at noon while the afternoon shift will begin at 2:30 pm and end at 5 pm.

    The Candidates who will be appearing for morning shift need to report at 7:30 am and for afternoon shift candidates need to report at 7:30 am. The gates will close at 9 am and 2 pm for morning and afternoon respectively, after which no candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam, according to official notification.

    How to download the admit card: MPHET 2018 admit card

    • Go to the official website, peb.mp.gov.in
    • Click 'admit card' in the tab, on the homepage
    • A new page will be displayed
    • Click on the link 'high school teacher eligibility test 2018'
    • A new page will be displayed, click on 'click here' before the exam you are applying.
    • Log in your application number and date of birth
    • Admit card will appear to download it, take a print out for a future use.

    Story first published: Monday, January 28, 2019, 15:24 [IST]
