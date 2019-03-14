MP High Court judge prelims result declared: Here's how to check cut-off marks

oi-Madhuri Adnal

The MP High Court judge prelims result has been declared on its official website. The exam took place through online on March 13, 2019. All those candidates, who have appeared in the exam, can check their result through the official website of MP High Court.

MP Civil Judge cut-off marks are 118 for General Category. For SC and ST Categories the Cut-off is 314 and 206 respectively and for the OBC the cut off is 113.

A total of 1824 candidates cleared Madhya Pradesh Civil Judge exam.

Candidates who have cleared the exam will now have to apply for the Main exam along with required documents like the self-attested copies of relevant documents. The last date to submit application form is April 5, 2019.

Candidates can apply through official website, mponline.gov.in or mphsc.gov.in.

MP High Court Civil Judge Main 2019 Exam Date and Time shall be posted soon on the website of MP High Court.

Madhya Pradesh Civil Judge Prelims Exam was held on 23 February 2019 at various exam centers.