MP govt issues sterilisation order for health workers, or else lose job

By PTI

Bhopal, Feb 21: The Madhya Pradesh government has issued a circular asking multi-purpose health workers (MPHWs) to meet sterilisation targets or else their salaries would be withheld and they would be given compulsory retirement.

The circular has asked each of MPHW to get at least get one man sterilised in this fiscal which ending March 31 or else their salaries would be withheld and they would be given compulsory retirement.

The move by the state unit of the National Health Mission has come after the National Family Health Survey-4 report recorded that only 0.5 per cent men were opting for sterilisation in Madhya Pradesh.

On February 11, the NHM shot off the circular slugged Extremely Important asked the top divisional officers and district officers including with health department to identify male workers with zero work output and apply the no work no pay principle if they dont motivate at least one male vasectomy least this fiscal.

The circular issued by the states NHM Mission Directorstates that MPHWs should mobilise at least five to 10 willing beneficiaries when camps are held in districts.

Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Tulsi Silawat and NHM Deputy Director Pragya Tiwari could not be contacted for reaction on the circular.