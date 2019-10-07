  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    MP govt directs for Durga idols immersion through cranes

    By PTI
    |

    Bhopal, Oct 7: In view of some incidents of drowning during the Ganesh festival last month, the Madhya Pradesh government has directed that during the ongoing Navratri celebrations, idols of Goddess Durga be immersed only through cranes in the city's Lower Lake.

    MP govt directs for Durga idols immersion through cranes

    State Public Relations Department Minister P C Sharma issued directives to this effect after inspecting the immersion site at the lake on Sunday evening.

    "The minister directed officials of the district administration, police and municipal corporation that Durga idols be immersed only by using cranes and use of boats should not be allowed," an official said on Monday.

    Sharma also instructed the officials concerned to make foolproof arrangements and avoid any untoward incident during the Durga idols immersion, which would mark culmination of the nine-day Navratri festival. On September 13, 11 people drowned after two boats carrying them capsized in the Lower Lake during immersion of Ganesh idols.

    More DUSSEHRA News

    Read more about:

    dussehra madhya pradesh

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue