MP govt directs for Durga idols immersion through cranes

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

Bhopal, Oct 7: In view of some incidents of drowning during the Ganesh festival last month, the Madhya Pradesh government has directed that during the ongoing Navratri celebrations, idols of Goddess Durga be immersed only through cranes in the city's Lower Lake.

State Public Relations Department Minister P C Sharma issued directives to this effect after inspecting the immersion site at the lake on Sunday evening.

"The minister directed officials of the district administration, police and municipal corporation that Durga idols be immersed only by using cranes and use of boats should not be allowed," an official said on Monday.

Sharma also instructed the officials concerned to make foolproof arrangements and avoid any untoward incident during the Durga idols immersion, which would mark culmination of the nine-day Navratri festival. On September 13, 11 people drowned after two boats carrying them capsized in the Lower Lake during immersion of Ganesh idols.