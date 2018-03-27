MP government recommends CBI probe into Bhind journalist's death

Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday recommended CBI probe into Bhind journalist Sandeep Sharma,'s death who had been investigating the alleged nexus between the sand mafia and the police.

Earlier on Monday, the police had arrested the driver identified as Ranvir Singh, who do not possess a licence to drive heavy vehicles.

The state police had announced that a Special Investigative Team (SIT) was being set up to investigate Sharma's death.

Sandeep Sharma, a journalist with a national news channel, was on a motorcycle when a dumper behind him suddenly veered to the left - crushing Sharma instantly

The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera which raises suspicion that Sharma may, in fact, have been murdered as the manner in which the dumpster swayed appears suspicious. The accident took place near the Kotwali police station.

The issue had also attracted criticism from Congress leader Jytoiraditya Scindia, who demanded a CBI inquiry into Sharma's death.

OneIndia News

