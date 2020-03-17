MP floor test: SC adjourns hearing for tomorrow, 16 rebels want resignations accepted

New Delhi, Mar 17: The Supreme Court has adjourned hearing on a plea seeking a directive to the Kamal Nath led Congress government to take the floor test on the floor of the Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly.

The side appearing for the Kamal Nath government did not show up at Supreme Court today, following which the Supreme Court issued notices. The matter has been listed for hearing at 10.30 am tomorrow. Meanwhile 16 MLAs too have moved the court seeking a directive that their resignations are accepted.

The matter will be heard by a Bench comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta. The petition says that 22 Congress MLAs supporting the government had resigned on account of dissatisfaction. The resignations of six MLAs have already been accepted by the Speaker. This has reduced the Congress led government to a minority, the petition also stated.

The government has no moral or legal right to remain in power even for a single day. All attempts are being made by the Chief Minister to convert his minority government into a majority by giving all possible threats, the petition also stated.

Horse trading is at its peak and hence it is essential that a floor test is conducted as directed by the Governor. The floor test is necessary as it would make it absolutely clear as to whether the Chief Minister enjoys a majority on the floor of the house, the petition also stated. Any deferment of the floor test will further encourage horse trading the petition filed by former MP CM, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and others also said.