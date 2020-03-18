MP floor test: Not inclined to come in way of legislature says SC

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 18: The Supreme Court on Wednesday indicated that it would not come in the way of the legislature to decide who enjoys the trust. As a constitutional court, we have to discharge our duties, a Bench comprising, Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta said.

The court is hearing petitions filed by the BJP, which have sought a directive to the Kamal Nath government to hold a floor test in the Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly. The Congress on the other hand said that its MLAs were held captive in Bengaluru.

Madhya Pradesh govt crisis: Rebel Congress MLAs seek security, shows support to Jyotiraditya Scindia

The court said that the MLAs cannot be held captive. The 16 rebel MLAs can either proceed to the floor test of the House or not, but surely cannot be held captive.

Mukul Rohatgi appearing for the BJP MLAs said that they were ready to get the rebel MLAs and make them meet with the judges. The court however refused this offer. Further Rohatgi said that the Registrar General of the Karnataka could record the statement of the MLAs. The court refused to accept this as well. Hearing on the petition would continue on Thursday at 10.30 am.