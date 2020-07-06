MP: Farmer's daughter scores 98% in 10th, used to cycle 24 km every day to school

New Delhi, July 06: A 15-year-old girl, Roshni Bhadauria, from a village in Madhya Pradesh, today is an inspiration of many after securing the eighth position by scoring 98.75 percentile in the 10th class conducted by state board.

Bhadauria who set an example of determination and hard-working, used to ride 24 kilometres every day to school.

Roshni from the village Ajnol of Bhind in Chambal has been inspired by her marks obtained in the 10th and has started preparing for her further studies.

"I was given a bicycle by the government which I used well, I used to study around four and a half hours every day. I want to prepare for IAS in the future", said Roshni.

Roshni's father is a farmer by occupation and has two brothers.

Talking about the marks obtained by his daughter, the proud father said that he is proud of his daughter and will now arrange for a vehicle for his daughter to go to school.

Roshni's father told PTI, "Till the 8th, her daughter was in another school where there was a bus facility but after that Roshni was admitted to a government school in Mehgaon, which is 12 km from Ajnol. Due to lack of vehicle facilities, Roshni had to go by bicycle to reach the school."

He said that everyone in Ajnol is very happy because till date no one has got such good numbers in the village.

When Roshni was asked about her school experience, she said, "It was difficult to go to school by bicycle." I have not counted, but I used to cycle 60 to 70 days in a year and go to school. When my father had time, he himself used to take me to school on his motorcycle many times."

Roshni said that she wants to take the examination civil service and wants to become an IAS. The principal of the government school of Mehgaon also wished Roshni.

The results of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has been released on Saturday.