MP elections: BJP wants 7,000 suggestions from each constituency

Bhopal, Oct 22: With the battle in Madhya Pradesh hotting up, the BJP is all set to roll out its prosperous MP campaign. This campaign is aimed at creating enthusiasm and optimism among the voters in the state.

The BJP says that though this programme, the party wants to make the MP polls a participative election. This would ensure that the voters shun complacency and come out and vote in large numbers.

The party would deploy methods such as crowdsourcing suggestions for the party manifesto, hold discussions with the people through tea sessions. This would be held in every constituency. View of the people on how to make the state prosperous would also be sought.

Party president Amit Shah will give a deadline to meet the targets as these views sought from the people will be incorporated into the manifesto. The party would accept suggestions through phone calls, WhatsApp and messages. The party plans on installing 20 suggestion boxes in every constituency in the state. The party would also put up electoral suggestion booths in railways stations, airports and malls. The suggestions would in turn be uploaded to the central server that the party would set up.

In addition to this every Sunday a tea session would be held, where the people would get a chance to share their views with the party leaders.

The party expects to seen at least 7,000 suggestions from each constituency. There would also be high tech rates that would be deployed during the campaign.