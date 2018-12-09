Home News India MP elections 2018: Congress posters congratulate ‘winners’ days before results come out

Bhopal, Dec 8: The Congress had last ruled the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh in 2003. In the past one and half decade, the Grand Old Party has lost three consecutive elections in the state. However, the party has contested this year's election in the state with more confidence since the anti-incumbency against the ruling BJP has become stronger.

The Congress is so confident that its local leaders have started putting up posters congratulating 'winners' of the election and they are from the 'Hand' party. While one leader has put up posters at the state Congress office showing the exit of the BJP the very next day after election, another has put up posters welcoming top state leaders as the next ministers and MLAs. And all this is happening even before the results have come out officially. MP went to the elections on November 28 and the results are due on December 11. The Congress leaders do not have any worries over putting up such posters and say they are reflections of their partymen's over enthusiasm, Jagran reported.

Some overexcited workers have already put up posters congratulating would be Congress MLAs and ministers in Madhya Pradesh! pic.twitter.com/5IyLw8egoe — Tohid Qureshi (@tohidivity) December 7, 2018

What is also visible in the Congress camp is that top state leaders of the party including state chief Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and others are assured that their party will return to power this time, toppling the popular chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Though there were reports of factionalism and disagreement over ticket distribution in the Congress ahead of the election this time, everything looks settled and peaceful now.

Photos of the Congress's posters congratulating its leaders in the election have gone viral on the social media.