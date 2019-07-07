MP DGP VK Singh blames 'Independent girls' for rising 'fake kidnapping' cases

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, July 07: Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) VK Singh made a bizarre and sexist comment stating that the increasing number of kidnapping cases in the state are because of the girls becoming more independent.

He was being questioned on the rising incidents of kidnapping and rape cases in Madhya Pradesh.

In a video posted by ANI, Singh said,"A new trend has been seen in the form of IPC 363. Girls are becoming more independent as they are going to schools and colleges, so in today's society, this is a reality. In these cases, the girls leave home but the report is of kidnapping."

#WATCH MP DGP,VK Singh,"Ek naya trend IPC 363 ke roop mein dikha hai. Ladkiyaan swatantra zada ho rahi hain,aaj ke samaj mein ladkiyon ki badhti swatantrata ek tathya hai.Aise cases mein increase hua hai jismein wo ghar se chali jati hain aur report hoti hai kidnapping ki" (4Jul) pic.twitter.com/M42uCRquM1 — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2019

He said there's a new trend which can be seen in the form of IPC 363. It is a fact that girls have become more independent nowadays. Most of these kidnapping cases have been reported when girls leave their houses.

Trader kidnapped from MP found in Bihar

According to the data with the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) in 2016 Madhya Pradesh had registered a total of 6,016 cases of kidnappings.

Singh's comment comes less than a month after the state was rocked by two incidents were minor girls were kidnapped and raped.