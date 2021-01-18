MP: Day after receiving vaccine doctor tests positive for COVID-19

Will soon resume cooked food supply to passengers in trains: Eastern Railway

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Bhopal, Jan 18: A day after a doctor in Madhya Pradesh had been vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19. Dr Yogesh Walimbe's wife also tested positive.

They were later shifted to the Apollo hospital, according to reports.

Dr Walimbe, a noted physician of Dewas district was among those who were chosen for getting a vaccine shot against Covid-19 on Saturday, as the country began its nationwide mass vaccination drive.

The physician and his wife underwent a test for the disease on Saturday night and were confirmed to be carrying the virus on Sunday, said Dr MP Sharma, Chief Medical and Health Officer, Dewas.

Dr Walimbe had been allowed to leave after being given the vaccine shot post a 30-minute observation period. But before leaving the venue, he came in contact with BJP MP Mahendra Singh Solanki, MLA Gayatri Raje Pawar, collector Chandramauli Shukla, and other senior officials present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, a hospital worker died on Sunday evening after receiving the Covishield vaccine shot in Moradabad. The 46-year-old hospital employee had received a shot of the Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus infection just 24 hours before he died.

Moradabad Chief Medical Officer (CMO) has confirmed the death of a Moradabad hospital employee, identified as Mahipal Singh. The CMO has said Mahipal Singh died due to a heart attack. The reason for Mahipal Singh's death in the postmortem report is a heart attack, the CMO said.