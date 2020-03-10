MP crisis: You will get to see Kamal Nath's masterstroke, says Congress leader PC Sharma

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bhopal, Mar 10: Congress leader PC Sharma on Tuesday expressed confidence on state government and claimed that situation is stable.

Speaking on if they have the numbers, Congress leader PC Sharma said,''Certainly a new thing will come up. You will get to see Kamal Nath's masterstroke.''

Meanwhile, the number of Congress MLAs who have resigned from the Madhya Pradesh Assembly rose to 22 on Tuesday afternoon with the resignation of one more legislator.

MLA from Hatpipalya (Dewas district) Manoj Choudhary has resigned, they said. Like others who have resigned, he too is a supporter of Jyotiraditya Scindia.

In a major setback to the Congress, Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on.

Besides Choudhary, others who have resigned so far include ministers Tulsi Silawat, Govind Singh Rajput, Dr Prabhuram Choudhry, Imarti Devi, Pradyumna Singh Tomar and Mahendra Singh Sisodia, and MLAs Hardeep Singh Dang, Rajyavardhan Singh, Brajendra Singh Yadav, Jaspal Jajji, Suresh Dhakad, Jaswant Jatav, Raksha Santram Sironia, Munnalal Goyal, Ranveer Singh Jatav, OPS Bhadoria, Kamlesh Jatav, Giriraj Dandotiya, Raghuraj Kansana, Aidalsingh Kansana and Biasahulal Singh. Several office-bearers of state and district units of Congress who owe allegiance to Scindia have also resigned from the party.