  • search
Trending Jyotiraditya Scindia Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    MP crisis: You will get to see Kamal Nath's masterstroke, says Congress leader PC Sharma

    By
    |

    Bhopal, Mar 10: Congress leader PC Sharma on Tuesday expressed confidence on state government and claimed that situation is stable.

    You will get to see Kamal Naths masterstroke: Congress leader PC Sharma

    Speaking on if they have the numbers, Congress leader PC Sharma said,''Certainly a new thing will come up. You will get to see Kamal Nath's masterstroke.''

    Meanwhile, the number of Congress MLAs who have resigned from the Madhya Pradesh Assembly rose to 22 on Tuesday afternoon with the resignation of one more legislator.

    MLA from Hatpipalya (Dewas district) Manoj Choudhary has resigned, they said. Like others who have resigned, he too is a supporter of Jyotiraditya Scindia.

    In a major setback to the Congress, Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on.

    Besides Choudhary, others who have resigned so far include ministers Tulsi Silawat, Govind Singh Rajput, Dr Prabhuram Choudhry, Imarti Devi, Pradyumna Singh Tomar and Mahendra Singh Sisodia, and MLAs Hardeep Singh Dang, Rajyavardhan Singh, Brajendra Singh Yadav, Jaspal Jajji, Suresh Dhakad, Jaswant Jatav, Raksha Santram Sironia, Munnalal Goyal, Ranveer Singh Jatav, OPS Bhadoria, Kamlesh Jatav, Giriraj Dandotiya, Raghuraj Kansana, Aidalsingh Kansana and Biasahulal Singh. Several office-bearers of state and district units of Congress who owe allegiance to Scindia have also resigned from the party.

    More KAMAL NATH News

    Read more about:

    kamal nath congress madhya pradesh

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 17:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 10, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X