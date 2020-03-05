  • search
    MP crisis: Tussle for power to continue till Rajya Sabha polls?

    Bhopal, Mar 05: The Kamal Nath government is facing a crisis ahead of Rajya Sabha elections scheduled on 26 March, where Madhya Pradesh has three vacant seats.

    Three Rajya Sabha seats are falling vacant in the state and they are currently held by Digvijaya Singh (Congress), Satyanarayan Jatiya and Prabhat Jha (both from BJP).

    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath
    The BJP is set to make all efforts to retain the two seats, while the Congress wants to take its tally to two from one, as it has more legislators this time around.

    Will Kamal Nath, who was Congress' troubleshooter, finds 'Operation Lotus' difficult to fight?

    In the 230-member Assembly, the Congress has 114 MLAs, followed by the BJP- 107. The simple majority mark is 116. The Congress-led state government has the support of four Independent MLAs, two Bahujan Samaj Party legislators and one of the Samajwadi Party.

    Two seats are currently vacant following the demise of a Congress and a BJP legislator.

    For a Rajya Sabha seat from Madhya Pradesh, a party needs 58 MLAs' support.

    Members of a state Legislative Assembly vote in the Rajya Sabha elections.

    The Congress said on Thursday, accusing the BJP of abducting 14 of its MLAs in Madhya Pradesh.

    Madhya Pradesh crisis over for now? Six back, four MLAs still missing

    "Ever since the BJP has come to power at the national level, the democracy of the country is being finished in every state one by one. It started with Arunachal Pradesh," senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad told a press conference.

    Reportedly, the political drama is likely to intensify in the days to come as the nomination papers are to be filed by March 13. The elections are due on March 26.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 5, 2020, 12:17 [IST]
