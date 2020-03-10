MP crisis: The numbers once Speaker accepts resignation of 20 Congress MLAs

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 10: The resignation of Jyotiraditya Scindia from the Congress and 20 MLAs following suit has plunged the party into further crisis. In the House of 230 two seats are vacant owing to the deaths of a Congress and BJP MLA.

Now that 20 MLAs of the Congress have tendered their resignations, the strength of the Congress drops to 94 on its own. The Congress has seven allegiance legislators and that makes the tally 101.

The BJP on the other hand has 107 on its own.

Prior to the resignations, the half way mark was 115. The Congress had 115 and the BJP 107, while the others are 7. With two seats vacant in the 230 member house, the half way mark stood at 115.

Now once the speaker accepts the resignations, the house strength would come down by 22. This means that the half way mark would be 104. The Congress in this scenario would have 94 and the BJP, 107.

There are also reports that two BJP MLAs are in touch with Kamal Nath. If they resign, they would be disqualified and the strength of the House would further reduce to 226. If the Speaker accepts the resignation of the 20 Congress MLAs, then the house strength would be 206 and the simple majority will be at 104.