  • search
Trending Coronavirus Rana Kapoor
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Madhya Pradesh Crisis: Scindia, accompanied by Amit Shah, meets PM Modi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 10: In a big development, Congress leader and Kamal Nath's rival Jyotiraditya Scindia met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence, amid indications that he may join hands with the BJP to topple the Madhya Pradesh government.

    MP Crisis: Scindia meets PM Modi, Amit Shah

    Reportedly, Jyotiraditya Scindia is accompanied by Home Minister and former BJP chief Amit Shah.

    Legislators loyal to Scindia, who has been upset with the Congress leadership with his marginalisation in the affairs of the Madhya Pradesh Congress, are likely to quit the party to reduce the Kamal Nath-led government to a minority.

    Earlier, BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan said his party was not interested in toppling the government and termed the developments as the "internal matter" of the ruling party.

    However, former minister and BJP leader Narottam Mishra said it seems the Kamal Nath government is falling.

    Meanwhile, PTI reports, quoting Congress sources, that Jyotiraditya Scindia's party is working to woo him back.

    The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh plunged into a crisis as a sulking Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 17 MLAs, virtually revolted prompting Chief Minister Kamal Nath to call a late-night cabinet meeting where around 20 ministers resigned.

    The number game

    Currently, there are 228 MLAs in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly. With 228 seats, a party needs to have 115 seats to form government in the state.

    However, the state Congress is one short of the majority mark, with 114 seats in its fold. But, Kamal Nath's government is supported by one Samajwadi Party MLA and two legislators of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

    With 17 MLAs resignation, the majority mark in the assembly will come down to 106, paving way for the BJP that has 107 seats in its fold, amd would stake claim to form the government.

    More JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA News

    Read more about:

    jyotiraditya scindia narendra modi amit shah madhya pradesh

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X