  • search
Trending Jyotiraditya Scindia Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    MP Crisis: Full list of Congress MLAs who sent resignations to Governor

    By
    |

    Bhopal, Mar 10: At least 21 Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh have quit the Kamal Nath government, plunging the state into a crisis. The state government has been struggling with a wafer-thin majority of just four MLAs - the majority mark was 116 in the 230-member assembly.

    MP Crisis: List of 21 MLAs who quit Congress

    Following is the list of 21 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs including ministers belonging to the Jyotiraditya Scindia camp who have resigned so far.

    It is now time for me to move on: Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns from Congress

    Ministers

    • Tulsi Silawat
    • Govind Singh Rajput
    • Dr Prabhuram Choudhry
    • Imarti Devi
    • Pradyumna Singh Tomar
    • Mahendra Singh Sisodia
    • Other MLAs who have resigned
    • Hardeep Singh Dang
    • Rajyavardhan Singh
    • Brajendra Singh Yadav
    • Jaspal Jajji
    • Suresh Dhakad
    • Jaswant Jatav
    • Santram Sironia
    • Munnalal Goyal
    • Ranveer Singh Jatav
    • OPS Bhadoria
    • Kamlesh Jatav
    • Giriraj Dandotiya
    • Raghuraj Kansana
    • Aidalsingh Kansana
    • Biasahulal Singh.

    State Congress spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi, a close confidant of Scindia and an MLA, resigned from the party's primary membership soon after Scindia announced that he was quitting the party.

    In the 230 member House, the Congress has 114 MLAs and the support of four Independents, three Samajwadi Party MLAs and two Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs. The BJP has 109 MLAs. Two seats are vacant.

    More MADHYA PRADESH News

    Read more about:

    madhya pradesh kamal nath jyotiraditya scindia

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X