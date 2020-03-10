MP Crisis: Full list of Congress MLAs who sent resignations to Governor

Bhopal, Mar 10: At least 21 Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh have quit the Kamal Nath government, plunging the state into a crisis. The state government has been struggling with a wafer-thin majority of just four MLAs - the majority mark was 116 in the 230-member assembly.

Following is the list of 21 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs including ministers belonging to the Jyotiraditya Scindia camp who have resigned so far.

Ministers

Tulsi Silawat

Govind Singh Rajput

Dr Prabhuram Choudhry

Imarti Devi

Pradyumna Singh Tomar

Mahendra Singh Sisodia

Other MLAs who have resigned

Hardeep Singh Dang

Rajyavardhan Singh

Brajendra Singh Yadav

Jaspal Jajji

Suresh Dhakad

Jaswant Jatav

Santram Sironia

Munnalal Goyal

Ranveer Singh Jatav

OPS Bhadoria

Kamlesh Jatav

Giriraj Dandotiya

Raghuraj Kansana

Aidalsingh Kansana

Biasahulal Singh.

State Congress spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi, a close confidant of Scindia and an MLA, resigned from the party's primary membership soon after Scindia announced that he was quitting the party.

In the 230 member House, the Congress has 114 MLAs and the support of four Independents, three Samajwadi Party MLAs and two Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs. The BJP has 109 MLAs. Two seats are vacant.