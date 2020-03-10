It is now time for me to move on: Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns from Congress

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bhopal, Mar 10: Having served the Congress party for 18-years, Jyotiraditya Scindia tendered his resignation to Congress President Sonia Gandhi. Scindia in his letter said, " it is time for me to move on."

Jyotiraditya Scindia shared a photograph of the resignation letter sent to party chief Sonia Gandhi.

The development came after the disgruntled Congress leader met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Prime Minister's residence in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The meeting came amid a tussle within the Madhya Pradesh Congress for the race for two Rajya Sabha seats, which the party can win out of the three that fall vacant on April 9.

Legislators loyal to Scindia, who has been upset with the Congress leadership with his marginalisation in the affairs of the Madhya Pradesh Congress, are also likely to quit the party to reduce the Kamal Nath-led government to a minority.

It is likely to be followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party staking claim to form the government in the state.

BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan is likely to be made the Chief Minister again. BJP legislative party will meet in Bhopal later this evening where it will will elect Chouhan as it's leader.

On the other hand, Kamal Nath had rushed to Bhopal where he called the urgent cabinet meeting late last night after a faction led by senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia who, along with at least 17 legislators, went incommunicado, sparking intense speculation about the fate of his government.

In the 230 member House, the Congress has 114 MLAs and the support of four Independents, three Samajwadi Party MLAs and two Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs. The BJP has 109 MLAs. Two seats are vacant.