MP Congress leader Ratan Singh dies of heart attack at counting centre

    Bhopal, May 23: In a tragic incident, the Congress chief of Sehore district in Madhya Pradesh died of a heart attack at a vote counting centre.

    Reports say that he was taking stock of the votes at the counting centre when he suddenly complained of chest pain and collapsed. His party members rushed him to the nearest hospital but his failing condition, eventually led to his demise.

    Ratan Singh Thakur, chief of Congress in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh, was reportedly collecting information on the latest trends when he complained of chest pain and collapsed.

    India has endorsed Narendra Modi yet again: Amit Malviya

    Ratan Singh was rushed to the district hospital but he died at the hospital.
    Congress is heading towards another defeat in Lok Sabha elections in Bhopal.

    Controversial Bharatiya Janata Party's Sadhvi Pragya has established a lead of over one lakh votes over her Congress rival Digvijay Singh in Bhopal Lok Sabha seat, with the saffron party is leading in 28 of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 23, 2019, 15:35 [IST]
