MP CM’s allegedly corrupt, failed actor brother-in-law joins Congress for his utility in Party

New Delhi, Nov 5: Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath is considering bringing in brother-in-law (wife's brother) of Madhya Pradesh chief minister to the Congress' fold as a big achievement. However, the Congress used to call him as the alleged middleman (dalal) of Shivraj Singh Chouhan but he has been brought in to the Congress with the argument that he will serve the party the way he had served the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Now, the Congress is not talking about his action like he being an unknown partner of Chouhan in contracts of mining and road construction works. The Congress had made him ill famous for his all these actions. What has not been said about Sanjay Singh Masani by former Congress chief minister Digvijay Singh and spokesperson of the party K K Mishra. The Congress demanded inquiry into his disproportionate assets. Sources said, "In politics utility matters. So this is the reason that the Congress has forgotten all charges against him."

Sources said that Masani was demanding Assembly ticket from Barasivani in Madhya Pradesh but the BJP did not entertain him because the chief minister himself was not in favour of giving him ticket because of late both of them were not getting along due to differences over some financial transactions around one and half year ago. The differences caused between them due to financial transactions were somehow managed by Masani's sister Kokila (Original name of Shivraj Singh Chouhan's wife Sadhana Singh is said to be Kokila).

This is very interesting to note that when Chouhan was a Lok Sabha MP and used to live in South Avenue, his brother-in-law had just two taxis. He used to work with driver of former BJP general secretary and Union minister late Pramod Mahajan who had 8-10 taxies. Later on his proximity grew with Vivek Moitra who was assistant of Pramod Mmahajan. So by taking benefits of these relations, he became familiar to people in the political circle. However, it is said that his interference started in the government bidding after Chouhan took over as MP CM.

Sources said that he became a known figure in sand and bauxite mining and his interference was considered to be the indirect support of Chouhan. Once he was financially well off, he tried his hands in film industry but couldn't make any mark instead of doing one or two small roles but huge money was invested in those films. People who had invested money on Chouhan's insistence started poisoning ear of Chouhan against him, so he made a distance from him and told officers not to give any contract on his recommendations.