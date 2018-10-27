MP CM terminates Jan Ashirvad Yatra for busy schedule; Opposition claims poor show the reason

New Delhi, Oct 27: The Bharatiya Janata Party in Madhya Pradesh is constantly struggling not only to get crowd for its rallies in the state but also for the Jan Ashirvad Yatra of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. So has this been the reason that the party decided to call off CM's Yatra?

Chouhan's much publicized Jan Ashirwad Yatra that has become his signature style ended at Jabalpur without completing its target of covering all the 230 Assembly constituencies of the state. Sources said that the CM is not getting good response from people as he was expecting forget about the response similar to that he had got during the last Assembly elections.

It is being said that during the Jan Ashirvad Yatra, the vehicle of the chief minister had to sped up as there was no crowd on his Yatra route. So the decision has been taken to terminate it. However, official announcement is yet to come but it is decided that he is not going further with the Yatra.

BJP sources in Madhya Pradesh and part of the Yatra team said that the it was aborted because there is just one month left for November 28 polls and the chief minister was finding it difficult to get time for may other important electoral exercises like deciding candidates, manifesto and other strategies. He is member of the Central Election Committee (CEC) of the BJP so he has to visit Delhi quite frequently to attend the meeting as tickets for four other states have to be decided as well.

The Yatra was supposed to be completed by September 25 that was flagged off by BJP president Amit Shah in Ujjain on July 14, 2018. It failed to cover areas like certain areas of Malwa which is the BJP stronghold but the CM failed to visit those areas as well where discontentment is simmering with the presence of Patidar leader Hardik Patel.

However, the party is not much short of its target as it has already covered 187 constituency out of 230. The CM had covered 206 constituencies before 2013 Assembly elections in two-months time. Intelligence reports about shoes being hurled and cavalcade being attacked have also been the reason for this decision to be reached at as the CM does not want any ugly seen before elections as the government is already facing huge anti-incumbency.

A senior BJP leader from the state said that now the CM will go to people seeking their support. He will address big public meetings across the state. While the Congress said that the Yatra was terminated because of poor response. The government officials, schoolchildren and beneficiaries of schemes stopped attending the Yatra after the model code of conduct in place.