  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    MP CM Shivraj Chouhan expands Cabinet amid Covid-19 lockdown

    By
    |

    Bhopal, Apr 21: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday, expanded the state Cabinet, nearly a month after taking oath as the chief minister for the fourth time following the fall of the Congress-led Kamal Nath government in the state.

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Narottam Mishra, Kamal Patel, Meena Singh, Tulsi Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput took oath as ministers, at the state Cabinet expansion ceremony in Bhopal.

    MP CM Shivraj Chouhan expands Cabinet amid Covid-19 lockdown
    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh

    Five BJP leaders took oath as cabinet ministers in the first expansion of the council of ministers in Madhya Pradesh.

    Lok Sabha staffer tests positive for coronavirus

    The five, including a woman and two ex-MLAs, were sworn in by Governor Lalji Tandon at a simple function in the Raj Bhawan amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

    Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was present at the ceremony.

    The state was without a cabinet since a month owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chouhan was sworn in CM on March 23.

    More SHIVRAJ SINGH CHOUHAN News

    Read more about:

    shivraj singh chouhan madhya pradesh cabinet expansion coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X