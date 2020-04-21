MP CM Shivraj Chouhan expands Cabinet amid Covid-19 lockdown

Bhopal, Apr 21: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday, expanded the state Cabinet, nearly a month after taking oath as the chief minister for the fourth time following the fall of the Congress-led Kamal Nath government in the state.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Narottam Mishra, Kamal Patel, Meena Singh, Tulsi Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput took oath as ministers, at the state Cabinet expansion ceremony in Bhopal.

Five BJP leaders took oath as cabinet ministers in the first expansion of the council of ministers in Madhya Pradesh.

The five, including a woman and two ex-MLAs, were sworn in by Governor Lalji Tandon at a simple function in the Raj Bhawan amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was present at the ceremony.

The state was without a cabinet since a month owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chouhan was sworn in CM on March 23.