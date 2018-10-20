MP CM reaching Delhi to attend CEC meeting; first list likely today

New Delhi, Oct 20: The meeting of Central Election Committee (CEC) will take place at 5 in the evening today to discuss candidates for the forthcoming elections in the five states.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister who is also the member of the CEC is reaching Delhi to attend the meeting whose state too is undergoing elections while Chhattisgarh chief minister is already in Delhi.

The CEC is likely to discuss names of candidates from other states but in all likelihood names of candidates from Chhattisgarh will be announced today. However, sources said that such names which are certain and there is no doubt and objection about them may also be declared from other states. Deliberations with leaders from different states is continuing from yesterday.

Announcement of names for 18 seats of Chhattisgarh becomes important in view of October 23 being the last day for the nomination in the first phase of elections in the state where elections are scheduled in two phases. The meeting will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president Amit Shah besides 12 other members.

There are total 14 member in the CEC that included besides the PM and party president, Union home minister Rajnath Singh, Union external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, Union finance minister Arun Jaitley, Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Minister of social justice and empowerment Thavar Chandra Gehlot, Union minister for chemicals and fertilizers Anant Kumar, general secretary (organisation) Ram Lal, party spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain, Union health minister J P Nadda, Union tribal welfare minister Jual Oram and Mahila Morcha chief being the ex officio member Vijaya Rahatkar will be attending the meeting.