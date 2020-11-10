MP Bypolls results 2020: Lord Hanuman will ensure justice for Kamal Nath, says Digvijaya Singh

Congress warns its leaders and workers not to get complacent in the last few hours

Bhopal, Nov 10: The counting of votes for the by-elections to 28 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh will begin from 8am on Tuesday.

Anxious politicians can be seen indulging in intensive praying before the results are out as Tuesday is considered the day of Lord Hanuman.

Digvijaya Singh tweeted that Lord Hanuman will ensure justice for Kamal Nath, former cabinet minister Tulsi Ram Silawat could be seeing praying at home, which will be followed by a long schedule making errands to temples.

"Voting also took place on Tuesday and counting of votes is on Tuesday. I believe Hanuman ji will not disappoint his supreme devotee Kamal Nath ji. Justice has been meted out to Kamal Nath," tweeted Singh.

मतदान भी मंगलवार को हुआ और मत गणना भी मंगलवार को है। मुझे विश्वास है हनुमान जी अपने परम भक्त कमलनाथ जी को निराश नहीं करेंगे। कमलनाथ जी के साथ अन्याय हुआ है न्याय मिलेगा।

भगवान के घर देर है

अंधेर नहीं है



बोलो

सिया पति रामचंद्र जी की जय

पवन पुत्र हनुमान जी की जय https://t.co/UTnRGyFbNO — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) November 9, 2020

A number of 355 candidates, 12 ministers, are in the fray in the MP bypolls.

The BJP needs to win at least 8 of these 28 seats to retain power and attain a simple majority in the 230-member Assembly, whose effective strength is 229.

The results will be the decider of the political future of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, his predecessor Kamal Nath and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.