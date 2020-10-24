YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    MP bypolls: Pilot to campaign for Cong candidates

    By
    |

    Jaipur, Oct 24: Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot will be campaigning for the party candidates in the Assembly bypolls in Madhya Pradesh.

    Pilot will campaign for the Congress candidates in Bhind, Morena and Shivpuri, according to to statement issued by the party here on Saturday.

    Sachin Pilot
    Sachin Pilot

    He will hold a two-day poll campaign in Narwar-Shivpuri, Shaitanbada, Jora, Sumavali, Noorabad, Manbasai, Gormi and Gohad on October 27 and 28. Pilot is scheduled to address a press conference in Gwalior on October 28.

    COVID-19: Eight months after imposing restrictions, MP govt allows prison visits from November 1

    Voting will be held on November 3 for the bypolls on 28 Assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh.

    More MADHYA PRADESH News

    Read more about:

    sagar madhya pradesh madhya pradesh sachin pilot

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X