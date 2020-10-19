Mayawati slams BJP, says Muslims being targeted in Uttar Pradesh, framed in false cases

On China issue, BSP is with govt says Mayawati

Focus on ensuring justice for Hathras victim’s family: Mayawati to UP government

MP bypolls: Mayawati attacks Congress for Kamal Nath's 'item' remark

India

pti-Deepika S

Bhopal, Oct 19: Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati on Monday hit out at senior Congressman Kamal Nath for using the term "item" while ridiculing a Madhya Pradesh woman minister during a bypoll campaign speech.

She asked Dalits to vote for the BSP to teach the Congress a lesson over this remark.

Speaking on Sunday in Dabra, where the Congress is up against the BJP's Imarti Devi, Nath had told the crowd his party candidate was a "simple person" while his opponent was an "item".

"Congress senior leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's indecent comment against a Dalit woman contesting bypolls from Dabra in Gwalior (division) is grossly anti-woman, highly shameful and highly deplorable," Mayawati tweeted, adding that the Congress high command must apologise for Nath's remark.

Mayawati slams Uttar Pradesh govt over attack on priest in Gonda

In another tweet, she asked Dalits to vote for her party in order to teach the Congress a lesson.

Imarti Devi and 21 other MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia had resigned from the Congress and the state Assembly and joined the BJP in March, in the process bringing down the Nath government.

Bypolls for 28 seats are slated for November 3 while counting of votes will be held on November 10.