MP bypolls: Kamal Nath moves SC against EC's decision revoking star campaigner status

    New Delhi, Oct 31: Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath has moved the Supreme Court challenging Election Commission's decision to revoke his "star campaigner" status for violations of the model code during campaign for the bye-polls in 28 assembly constituencies in the state.

    Kamal Nath
    Kamal Nath

    Senior lawyer and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha told PTI that the senior Congress leader has challenged the ECI''s decision on various grounds and an urgent hearing on the plea would be sought.

    The poll panel on Friday took note of alleged breach of "ethical and dignified behaviour" and revoked the "star campaigner" status of Congress leader.

      Bypolls to 28 Assembly constituencies in the state will be held on November 3. In order to return to power in the state, the Congress has to win all 28 seats, while the ruling BJP only needs nine seats to reach the majority mark of 116 in the 230 -member House.

      Story first published: Saturday, October 31, 2020, 16:29 [IST]
      X