MP bypolls: EC revokes star campaigner status of Kamal Nath, Congress to approach SC

Bhopal, Oct 30: The Election Commission on Friday revoked senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath's star campaigner status for multiple model code violations.

A statement from the election commission stated, "If any campaign is done by Kamal Nath from now onwards, the entire expenditure will be borne by the candidate in whose constituency campaign is being undertaken."

Calling the action "unconstitutional", Congress said it would approach the Supreme Court against EC's move.

The poll body on Monday said former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath had violated its advisory related to campaigning by using the word "item" against a woman BJP candidate and advised the Congress leader not to use such terms in public during the period of the Model Code of Conduct.

The poll panel had issued a notice to Kamal Nath after he had used the jibe against BJP candidate Imarti Devi at a poll rally a few days ago, drawing an angry reaction from the ruling party.

Addressing a poll meeting last week in Gwalior's Dabra town, where the BJP has fielded Imarti Devi, Kamal Nath had said the Congress candidate was a "simple person" unlike his opponent who was an "item".

Bypolls to 28 Madhya Pradesh Assembly seats will be held on November 3.