MP bypolls: EC bars BJP's Imarti Devi from holding public rallies

Bhopal, Oct 31: The Election Commission on Saturday barred Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Imarti Devi from campaigning in the state for one day on November 1 for violating the poll code. Campaigning for 28 assembly seats going for bypoll in Madhya Pradesh on November 3 ends on November 1 (Sunday) evening.

"The Commission under Article 324 of the Constitution of India and all other powers enabling in this behalf, also bars Imarti Devi, from holding, anywhere in Madhya Pradesh, any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, road shows and interviews, public utterances in media (electronic, print, social media) , in connection with the ongoing elections for one day on 1 November," the EC order said.

EC had sent notice to Imarti Dev, who is contesting a bypoll in Madhya Pradesh, for allegedly describing an unnamed political rival as "insane" and making remarks against women members of his family

Imarti Devi, who is also a minister in the Madhya Pradesh government, did not name the political rival in a video on social media.

The commission also refused to identify the leader, saying it does not know whom she was referring to. "Let the person reply to the notice. We have the transcript of the video," a senior EC official said. Bypolls to 28 Madhya Pradesh assembly seats will be held on November 3.

According to the transcript of the video, made part of the notice, Imarti Devi said after the person left the chief minister's post in Madhya Pradesh, he became "insane" (pagal).

She also allegedly that the person's mother and sister could be "item" of Bengal. "We don't know," Imarti Devi said.