Explained: What are exit polls and when does it take place?

MP by-polls: BJP projected to win 16-18, Congress 10-12 says India Today-Axis India Exit Poll

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 07: The BJP is projected to win 16 to 18 seats in the Madhya Pradesh by-elections, India Today-Axis India Exit Poll says.

The BJP will win the elections with a vote share of 46 per cent, the exit polls have also projected. The by-elections were necessitated following the exit Jyotiraditya Scindia and his loyalists. Scindia joined the BJP.

Congress on the other hand is projected to win 10 to 12 seats in Madhya Pradesh. The vote share predicted for the Congress is 43 per cent. With a six per cent vote share, the BSP is projected to win 1 or no seats.

The total strength of the assembly is 230. However, the strength came down to 228 after the death of a BJP and Congress MLA. In the 228 member house the Congress has 114 and the BJP 107 and the majority mark was at 115. The BJP formed the government with the help of the 7 MLAs part of the Scindia camp.