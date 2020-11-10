YouTube
    MP by-elections: BJP leads in 21 of 28 seats, Cong ahead in 6

    By
    |

    Bhopal, Nov 10: The BJP is currently leading in 21 of the 28 constituencies where by-elections were held in Madhya Pradesh.

    The Congress on the other hand which was until one hour back leading in 7 seats is now down to 6. The BSP on the other hand continues to lead on one seat.

    MP by-elections: BJP leads in 21 of 28 seats, Cong ahead in 6

    The by-elections were necessitated after Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress and joined the BJP. His loyalists too followed suit. The battle is a closely watched one since it is a battle of prestige between Scindia and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, Kamal Nath.

    In the battle of prestige in MP, Scindia goes past Kamal Nath

    The victory in MP would be a boost to Scindia as he would have conveyed a strong message to the Congress which had ignored his claims for a larger role in the party. Nath on the other hand would have been eager to prove that he can still deliver. A major victory in the by-elections would have also seen the downfall of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan led BJP government.

    However going by the current trends, the BJP is comfortably ahead. The by-elections were held after 25 MLAs loyal to Scindia resigned and joined the BJP. The b-polls were also necessitated due to the demise of three sitting MLAs. In the 230 member house, the BJP currently has 107 MLAs as opposed to the 87 of the Congress.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 10, 2020, 14:49 [IST]
