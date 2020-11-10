MP by-elections: BJP leads in 21 of 28 seats, Cong ahead in 6

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bhopal, Nov 10: The BJP has won 10 seats and is leading in 9 of the 28 assembly seats that faced the by-polls in Madhya Pradesh.

Congress on the other hand has won 1 seat and is leading in 8. The by-elections were necessitated after Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress and joined the BJP.

His loyalists too followed suit. The battle is a closely watched one since it is a battle of prestige between Scindia and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, Kamal Nath.

In the battle of prestige in MP, Scindia goes past Kamal Nath

The victory in MP is a boost to Scindia as he will conveyed a strong message to the Congress which had ignored his claims for a larger role in the party. Nath on the other hand would have been eager to prove that he can still deliver. A major victory by the Congress in the by-elections would have also seen the downfall of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government.