YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    MP Assembly's winter session put off due to COVID-19 situation

    By
    |

    Bhopal, Dec 27: The winter session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, which was scheduled to begin on December 28, has been postponed in view of the COVID-19 situation, an official said on Sunday.

    Shivraj Singh Chouhan
    Shivraj Singh Chouhan

    This decision was taken at an all-party meeting held here in evening, he said.

    "The three-day session has been postponed due to the COVID-19 situation. These days ( of the session which will be washed out) will be added in the Budget session, which would be a lengthy one," Legislative Assembly's Principal Secretary AP Singh told reporters.

    More MADHYA PRADESH News

    Read more about:

    madhya pradesh coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X